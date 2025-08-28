Israeli tanks close in on Gaza City

32 more Palestinians killed in strikes; Trump to chair meeting on post-war Gaza

Palestinian women and children wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. The UN officially declared a famine in Gaza on August 22, citing the “systematic obstruction” of humanitarian aid by Israel during more than 22 months of military operations. The IPC reported that famine conditions were affecting over 500,000 people in the Gaza Governorate. Photo: AFP

10 more Palestinian deaths reported due to famine

IDF launches ops in West Bank's Nablus

Church leaders in Gaza City refuse to evacuate



Israeli tanks pushed into a new area on the edge of Gaza City, destroying houses and prompting residents to flee, witnesses said, ahead of an expected meeting on the offensive chaired by US President Donald Trump yesterday.

Tanks late on Tuesday entered into the Ebad-Alrahman neighbourhood on the northern edge of Gaza City and shelled houses, wounding several people and forcing many others, who had been taken by surprise, to move deeper into Gaza's largest city, residents said.

"All of a sudden, we heard that the tanks pushed into Ebad-Alrahman, the sounds of explosions became louder, and louder, and we saw people escaping towards our area," said Saad Abed, 60, a former construction worker.

"If no truce is reached, we will see the tanks outside our homes," he told Reuters via a chat app from his house in Jala Street in Gaza City, around one kilometre (0.6 mile) from the Ebad-Alrahman neighbourhood.

Israel has said it is preparing to launch a new offensive in Gaza City, which it describes as Hamas' last bastion. Around half of the enclave's two million people are currently living there and Israel has said they will be told to evacuate.

Thousands have already left, but church leaders in the city said yesterday they were staying put, as leaving Gaza City and "trying to flee to the south would be nothing less than a death sentence".

Israeli tanks retreated from the edge of Gaza City later yesterday to the Jabalia area, where they have been operating for months, although bombardments on three of the city's eastern suburbs - Shejaia, Zeitoun and Sabra - continued.

Gaza health authorities said Israeli fire had killed at least 32 people, including a four-year-old girl, across the enclave since dawn yesterday.

The health ministry has recorded 10 deaths "due to famine and malnutrition" over the past 24 hours, including two children, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths to 313, 119 of whom were children, reports Al Jazeera online.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military yesterday launched an operation involving dozens of soldiers and armoured vehicles in the old city of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, witnesses and Palestinian officials said.

The military said in a statement that its forces were operating in Jabalia and the outskirts of Gaza City to "dismantle terror infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists".

It said it had killed a senior Hamas member, Mahmoud Al-Aswad, who served as the group's head of general security intelligence for the West Gaza area, on August 22. Hamas has not confirmed his death.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting opposition to the offensive. Thousands of Israelis rallied across the country on Tuesday demanding an end to the conflict and the release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel has yet to publicly respond to the latest 60-day US-backed ceasefire proposal, which it had previously accepted and which Hamas last week agreed to.