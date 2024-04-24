Israeli Strikes: ‘We feel the need to raise the alarm’

UN rights chief ‘horrified’ by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals; 32 more Palestinians killed

Palestinians rush to get the humanitarian aid packages dropped over the northern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

UN rights chief Volker Turk said yesterday that he was "horrified" by the destruction of the Nasser and Al Shifa hospitals in Gaza and reports of mass graves containing hundreds of bodies there, according to a spokesperson.

Palestinian authorities reported finding bodies in mass graves at a hospital in Khan Younis this week after it was abandoned by Israeli troops. Bodies were also reported at the Al Shifa site following an Israeli special forces operation.

"We feel the need to raise the alarm because clearly there have been multiple bodies discovered," said Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Some of them had their hands tied, which of course indicates serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and these need to be subjected to further investigations."

She added that the UN human rights office was working on corroborating Palestinian officials' reports that 283 bodies were found at Nasser and 30 at Al Shifa.

According to those reports, the bodies were buried beneath piles of waste and included women and older people.

Turk, addressing a UN briefing via Shamdasani, also decried Israeli strikes on Gaza in recent days, which he said had killed mostly women and children. He also repeated a warning against a full-scale incursion on Rafah, saying this could lead to "further atrocity crimes".

Israel's military yesterday rejected Palestinian allegations of mass burials and possible executions at a Gaza hospital, and said it had exhumed corpses to try to find hostages taken by Hamas in October.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 34,183 people have been killed in the territory as the Israel's offensive in Gaza marked its 200th day yesterday. The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

Israeli strikes intensified across Gaza yesterday in some of the heaviest shelling in weeks, residents said, and the army ordered fresh evacuations in the north of the strip, warning civilians they were in a "dangerous combat zone".

Strikes by air and shelling from tanks on the ground were also reported in central and southern areas in what residents said were almost non-stop bombardments.

Meanwhile, Qatar said yesterday there was no justification to end the presence of an office for Palestinian group Hamas in Doha while its mediation efforts continued in the Gaza offensive.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari added in a press conference that Qatar remained committed to mediation but was reassessing its role in "frustration with attacks" on its efforts.

In a post on social media platform X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee urged residents of four zones in Beit Lahiya on Gaza's northern edge to move to shelter in two designated areas.

He said the military "will work with extreme force against terrorist infrastructure and subversive elements" in the region.