Israeli strikes kill 88 Palestinians in Gaza

67 of them aid seekers; IDF issues new evacuation orders before ops in Deir al-Balah

The mother of Yahya Fadi al-Najjar, an infant who died of malnourishment, mourns as she holds his body during the funeral at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

Two more Palestinians, including an infant, died of malnutrition

Hundreds could soon die due to scarcity of food: health officials

Civilians need an urgent influx of aid: UN

Gaza's health ministry said yesterday that the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes across the enclave had risen to 88, while the death toll from Israeli fire on civilians waiting for UN aid trucks in northern Gaza climbed to 67.

Two more Palestinians, including a 35-day-old infant, have died of malnutrition at Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli military issued evacuation orders in areas of central Gaza packed with displaced Palestinians where it hasn't operated so far in its offensive.

The military evacuation demand, which could signal an imminent attack on neighbourhoods in Deir al-Balah, alarmed the families of Israeli hostages, who fear their relatives are being held there.

Palestinians gather in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, as they seek aid supplies that entered through Israel amid a worsening hunger crisis yesterday. Photo: AFP

Much of Gaza has been reduced to a wasteland during more than 21 months of offensive and there are fears of accelerating starvation.

Palestinian health officials said hundreds of people could soon die as hospitals were inundated with patients suffering from dizziness and exhaustion due to the scarcity of food and a collapse in aid deliveries, reports Reuters.

"We warn that hundreds of people whose bodies have wasted away are at risk of imminent death due to hunger," the health ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, said.

The United Nations also said yesterday that civilians were starving and needed an urgent influx of aid, reports Reuters.

The Israeli military dropped leaflets from the sky ordering people in several districts in southwest Deir al-Balah, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Gazans have been sheltering, to leave their homes and head further south.

"The (Israeli) Defense Forces continues to operate with great force to destroy the enemy's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in the area," the military said, adding that it had not entered these districts during the current conflict.

Israeli sources have said the reason the army has so far stayed out is because they suspect Hamas might be holding hostages there. At least 20 of the remaining 50 hostages in captivity in Gaza are believed to still be alive.

Hostage families demanded an explanation from the army.