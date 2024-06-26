Israeli Strikes On Gaza City: Hamas chief’s relatives among 24 killed

Israeli forces killed at least 24 Palestinians in three separate airstrikes on Gaza City early yesterday, and the dead included a sister of Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Hamas group, Gaza health officials and medics said.

Israeli tanks also pressed deeper into western areas of Rafah in the south of the enclave overnight, blowing up homes, residents said.

Two of the Israeli airstrikes hit two schools in Gaza City, killing at least 14 people, medics said. Another strike on a house in the Shati (Beach) camp, one of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, killed 10 others.

The house in Shati belonged to the extended family of Hamas political chief Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, killing one of his sisters along with other relatives too, family members and medics said.

Haniyeh, who leads Hamas' diplomacy and is the public face of the group that has been running Gaza, has lost many relatives in Israeli air strikes since October 7, including three sons.

Israel's military said its forces had targeted Hamas fighters overnight in Gaza City who had been involved in the planning of attacks on Israel. The fighters included some involved in holding hostages captive and some who had taken part in Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7.

The Israeli Air Force struck two structures "used by Hamas members in Shati and Daraj Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorists operated inside school compounds that were used by Hamas as a shield for its terrorist activities", the military statement said.

Hamas denies using civilian facilities such as schools and hospitals for military purposes. The group described the attacks on the two schools and the house in Shati camp as "massacres".

Separately, the armed wings of Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad groups said in a joint statement their fighters had fired mortar bombs overnight against Israeli forces in the Yibna neighbourhood of eastern Rafah, reports Reuters.

In nearby Khan Younis, medics said Israeli tank shelling had wounded several people at a tent camp in the west of the city.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 37,658

people have been killed during more than eight months of offensive. The toll includes at least 32 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel during a Monday meeting with its defense minister to avoid further escalation in Lebanon as they discussed efforts to reach a deal to free hostages in Gaza, reports AFP.

Gaza's health ministry said yesterday that hospitals and medical centres in the enclave were experiencing a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies due to the continued Israeli offensive, Israel's control and closure of all crossings and its targeting of the health sector in Gaza.