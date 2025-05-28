Israel's attack on Palestine
Israel's attack on Palestine
Israeli PM says Hamas Gaza Chief Sinwar has been killed

Photo: Collected

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Hamas Gaza chief, Mohammad Sinwar, one of its most wanted and the younger brother of the deceased group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, had been killed.

Mohammad Sinwar was elevated to the top ranks of the Palestinian fighter group last year after Israel killed his brother Yahya in combat during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar masterminded the October 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and was later named the overall leader of the group after Israel killed his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

