Israeli planes, tanks strike Gaza

Clusters of homes destroyed; 20 Palestinians killed

An injured Palestinian boy stands among mourners at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, in central Gaza, yesterday, following overnight Israeli strikes. Photo: AFP

Freshly displaced families set up tents on road

Netanyahu aide to hold truce talks in Washington

Hamas says it is ready for a deal

Israeli planes and tanks struck heavily in north and south Gaza yesterday, destroying clusters of homes, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confidant was in Washington, expected to discuss a possible ceasefire.

Thousands of residents again took flight as Israel issued new orders to evacuate, while its tanks pushed into eastern areas in Gaza City in the north and into Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, residents said.

Local health authorities said strikes had killed at least 20 people, with clusters of houses reported destroyed in Gaza City's Shejaia and Zeitoun districts, east of Khan Younis and in Rafah. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Ismail, a resident of the Sheikh Radwan suburb of Gaza City, told Reuters that freshly displaced families were setting up tents in the road, after fleeing from areas north and east of the city and finding no other ground available.

"We don't sleep because of the sounds of explosions from tanks and planes. The occupation is destroying homes east of Gaza, in Jabalia and other places around us," he said via a text message, asking that his surname be withheld for his security.

Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a confidant of Netanyahu, is in Washington this week to meet with officials at the White House, Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a press briefing on Monday.

Dermer would be exploring possibilities of regional diplomatic deals in the wake of Israel's 12-day war with Iran last month, as well as ending the Gaza offensive, according to an Israeli official.

Netanyahu is due to travel to Washington next week and meet Trump on July 7, a US official said. The two leaders are expected to discuss Iran, Gaza, Syria and other regional challenges, an Israeli official in Washington said.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said pressure by Trump on Israel would be key to any breakthrough in stalled ceasefire efforts.

Hamas says it is willing to release all remaining hostages only as part of a deal that would end the war. Israel says the hostages must go free, and the war can end only when Hamas is disarmed and no longer ruling Gaza.

Palestinian and Egyptian sources with knowledge of the latest ceasefire efforts said that mediators Qatar and Egypt had stepped up their contacts with the two warring sides, but that no date had been set yet for a new round of truce talks.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian health ministry said yesterday that the Israeli army killed two individuals including a 15-year-old boy in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, reports AFP.

"At dawn today, 15-year-old child Amjad Nassar Abu Awad was martyred by Israeli gunfire in the city of Ramallah," the ministry said in a statement.