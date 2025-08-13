Israeli planes, tanks bombard Gaza City

20 killed; Hamas leader arrives in Cairo to revive ceasefire talks

Palestinians scramble to collect aid supplies from trucks that entered Gaza through Israel, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Israeli planes and tanks bombarded eastern areas of Gaza City yesterday, killing at least 20 people, witnesses and medics said, with Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya arrived in Cairo for talks to revive a US-backed ceasefire plan.

The latest round of indirect talks in Qatar ended in deadlock in late July with Israel and Palestinian group Hamas trading blame over the lack of progress on a US proposal for a 60-day truce and hostage release deal.

Israel has since said it will launch a new offensive and seize control of Gaza City.

Witnesses and medics said Israeli planes and tanks pounded eastern districts of Gaza City again overnight, killing seven people in two houses in the Zeitoun suburb and four in an apartment building in the city centre, reports Reuters.

In the south of the enclave, five people including a couple and their child were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a house in the city of Khan Younis and four by a strike on a tent encampment in nearby, coastal Mawasi, medics said.

Five more people, including two children, have died of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the territory's health ministry said. The new deaths raised the number of deaths from the same causes to 227, including 103 children, since the war started, it added.

The Council of Europe yesterday urged its member states to halt deliveries of weapons to Israel if they could be used for human rights violations.

Michael O'Flaherty, the Council's commissioner for human rights, said member states should do "their utmost to prevent and address violations of international human rights" in the conflict.

The Elders group of international stateswomen and statesmen for the first time yesterday called the situation in Gaza an "unfolding genocide", saying that Israel's obstruction of aid was causing a "famine", reports AFP.

"Today we express our shock and outrage at Israel's deliberate obstruction of the entry of life-saving humanitarian aid into Gaza," the non-governmental group of public figures, founded by former South Africa president Nelson Mandela in 2007, said in a statement after delegates visited border crossings in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the UN health agency yesterday said Israel should let it stock medical supplies to deal with a "catastrophic" health situation in Gaza before it seizes control of Gaza City.

"We want to stock up, and we all hear about 'more humanitarian supplies are allowed in' -- well it's not happening yet, or it's happening at a way too low a pace," said Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization's representative in the Palestinian territories.

Israel's ground and air offensive in Gaza has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, left much of the enclave in ruins and wrought a humanitarian disaster with grave shortages of food, drinking water and safe shelter.