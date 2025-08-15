Israeli military intercepts missile fired from Yemen

Houthis claim attack

The Israeli military said yesterday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claiming responsibility for the attack.

Israel's army said on Telegram that "a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the" air force. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree later said the group had launched a "Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile" targeting Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

The Yemeni rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.

The Houthis, who say they are acting in support of the Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.

Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.