Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over Oct 7 Hamas attack

A view of a house destroyed during a raid by Israeli forces in the Nur Shams camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank on April 21, 2024. The Palestinian Red Crescent said on April 21, that at least 14 people had been killed in an Israeli raid on Nur Shams refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP

The Israeli military said today the chief of its intelligence directorate has resigned after taking responsibility for failures leading to the unprecedented October 7 attack by Hamas.

"Major General Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the chief of the general staff, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the head of the intelligence directorate for the events of October 7," the military said in a statement.

"It was decided that MG Aharon Haliva will end his position and retire from the IDF (army), once his successor is appointed in an orderly and professional process."