Israeli military announces daily 'tactical pause' in part of southern Gaza

Palestinian boys play football surrounded by the rubble of buildings destroyed during previous Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City on June 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Photo: AFP

The Israeli army announced today that it will implement a daily "tactical pause of military activity" in part of the southern Gaza Strip during daylight hours to facilitate the delivery of aid.

A local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 8:00am until 7:00pm every day until further notice. This will affect the area along the road from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards, said the army in a statement.

The decision was taken as part of efforts to "increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip" following discussions with the United Nations and other organisations, it said.

Israel has long defended its efforts to facilitate aid deliveries through the Kerem Shalom crossing, but humanitarian groups have warned for months about a severe lack of food and other essentials in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The World Health Organization reports that over 8,000 children under five have been treated for acute malnutrition in Gaza.

International mediators have been pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire deal proposed by US President Joe Biden to allow for hostage-prisoner exchanges and increased aid deliveries. However, progress has stalled in recent days.

World Food Programme Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau recently said that "with lawlessness inside the Strip….. and active conflict," it has become "close to impossible to deliver the level of aid that meets the growing demands on the ground."