Israeli forces step up strikes across Gaza

Israeli forces pounded Rafah in southern Gaza yesterday, as well as other areas across the enclave, killing at least 32 Palestinians as troops engaged in close-quarter combat with Hamas fighters, residents and Israel's military said.

Residents said the Israelis appeared to be trying to complete their capture of Rafah, which borders Egypt and has been the focus of an Israeli assault since early May.

Tanks were forcing their way into the western and northern parts of the city, having already captured the east, south and centre. Israeli forces fired from planes, tanks and ships off the coast, forcing a new wave of displacement from the city, which had been sheltering more than a million displaced people, most of whom have been forced to flee again.

Later yesterday, Palestinian health officials said at least 12 Palestinians were killed in Mawasi in western Rafah in what Palestinians said was a tank shelling that hit a tent housing displaced families.

Palestinian health officials said at least 32 Palestinians had been killed in separate Israeli military strikes yesterday.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reported strikes on Mawasi and a separate incident in Gaza City.

It said its forces were conducting "precise, intelligence-based" actions in the Rafah area, where troops were involved in close-quarter combat and had located tunnels used by Hamas members.

The military also said that over the past week its forces had targeted a university that it said served as a Hamas headquarters from which Hamas fighters fired on its soldiers and had found weapons and barrel bombs. It did not name the university.

In nearby Khan Younis, an Israeli air strike yesterday killed three people, including a father and son, medics said.

Another Israeli air strike on a Gaza City municipal facility killed five people, including four municipal workers, the territory's Civil Emergency Service said. It added that rescue teams were searching the rubble for more missing victims.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that more than 37,463 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of offensive.

Meanwhile, Armenia has officially recognised a Palestinian state, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement yesterday, the latest country to do so despite opposition from Israel.

Armenia supports a United Nations resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Israel's offensive in Gaza and is in favour of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the same statement said.

In a separate development, Qatar said yesterday it was continuing mediation efforts to "bridge the gap" between Israel and Hamas to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages held there.

The emirate, with the United States and Egypt, has been engaged in months of negotiations over details for a ceasefire in Gaza.