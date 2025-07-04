Israeli forces kill 69 Palestinians across Gaza

Say health authorities; 38 of them near an aid distribution site; scores injured

A mourner reacts while holding her injured child during the funeral of Palestinians who, according to Gaza’s health ministry, were killed in an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Hamas seeks ceasefire guarantees

Netanyahu due in Washington on Monday

UN expert asks states to cut trade ties with Israel

Hamas is seeking guarantees that a new US ceasefire proposal for Gaza would lead to the offensive's end, a source close to the group said yesterday, as medics said Israeli strikes across the territory had killed scores more people.

Israeli officials said prospects for reaching a ceasefire deal and hostage deal appeared high, nearly 21 months since the offensive began.

On the ground, intensified Israeli strikes, artillery or gunfire across Gaza continued unabated, killing at least 69 people yesterday, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, including 38 people waiting for humanitarian aid.

Israel has recently expanded its military operations in the Gaza Strip, where the offensive has created dire humanitarian conditions and displaced nearly all of the territory's population of more than two million.

In Gaza City, civil defence official Mohammad al-Mughayyir said there were "17 martyrs, the majority of them children and women, and a large number of injuries in an Israeli air strike on the Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced persons, in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood".

According to medics at Nasser hospital farther south, at least 38 people were killed by Israeli fire en route to an aid distribution site and scores of people were injured.

Artillery shelling in the northern town of Beit Lahia also killed three people. A strike on Jabalia, also in the north, killed one. Further south, three people were killed in a strike that hit tents housing displaced people in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, Mughayyir said.

Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese yesterday called on states to impose an arms embargo and cut off trade and financial ties with Israel, which she alleged is waging a "genocidal campaign" in Gaza, reports Reuters.

Hamas is seeking clear guarantees that the ceasefire will eventually lead to the offensive's end, the source close to the group said. Two Israeli officials said that those details were still being worked out.

A separate source familiar with the matter said that Israel was expecting Hamas' response by today and that if it was positive, an Israeli delegation would join indirect talks to cement the deal.

A senior Israeli official close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said preparations were in place to approve a ceasefire deal even as the premier heads to Washington to meet Trump on Monday.

In a separate development, Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza yesterday warned residents of the coastal enclave not to assist the US-and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, saying deadly incidents near its food distribution sites endangered hungry Gaza people.

"It is strictly forbidden to deal with, work for, or provide any form of assistance or cover to the American organization (GHF) or its local or foreign agents," an interior ministry statement said.

"Legal action will be taken against anyone proven to be involved in cooperation with this organization, including the imposition of the maximum penalties stipulated in the applicable national laws," it added, without giving further details.