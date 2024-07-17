Israeli forces battle Hamas across Gaza

57 Palestinians killed in bombardments in southern, central areas of enclave

A Palestinian man carries the body of a loved one killed in Israeli strikes, outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Israeli forces battled Hamas-led fighters in several areas across Gaza yesterday, while Palestinian health officials said at least 57 people were killed in Israeli bombardments in southern and central areas of the enclave.

In Rafah, a southern border city where Israeli forces have been operating since May, five Palestinians were killed in an air strike on a house, while in nearby Khan Younis, a man, his wife and two children were killed, they said.

Israeli air force strikes 40 targets across enclave

Truce talks appear to be making progress: negotiators

Gaza death toll rises to 38,713

An Israeli airstrike on a car killed at least 17 Palestinians and wounded 26 others in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the officials said.

In the historic Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, at least four Palestinians were killed in separate shelling and aerial strikes in central Gaza, medics said. An Israeli airstrike killed four in Sheikh Zayed in northern Gaza, they said.

Hours later, an Israeli air strike on a school in the Nuseirat camp killed 16 people and wounded many others, health officials said.

The Israeli military said troops continued "intelligence-based" activities in Rafah, killing many Palestinian gunmen over the past 24 hours. It said air strikes had targeted Hamas fighters, tunnels, and other military infrastructure.

It added that the Israeli air force had struck around 40 targets across the enclave.

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said in separate statements their fighters attacked Israeli forces in several locations with anti-tank rockets and mortar fire.

More than 38,713 Palestinians have been killed and 89,166have been injured in the Israeli military offensive in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Efforts mediated by Egypt and Qatar to end the conflict and release the hostages, as well as Palestinians in Israeli jails, had appeared to be making some progress, negotiators had said.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that two senior advisers to Netanyahu said Israel is still committed to reaching a ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Israeli officials that casualties among Palestinian civilians "still remain unacceptably high".

A Palestinian official close to the talks told Reuters yesterday that Hamas was keen not to be seen as halting the talks despite the stepped-up Israeli attacks.

"Hamas wants the offensive to end, not at any price. It says it has shown the flexibility needed and is pushing the mediators to get Israel to reciprocate," the official, who asked not to be named said.

He said Hamas believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to avoid a deal by adding more conditions that restrict the return of the displaced to northern Gaza and to maintain control over Rafah borders with Egypt, conditions that would not be acceptable to the group.

Citing a report by the United Nations Environment Programme, the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said in a post on X it would take 15 years to clear around 40 million tonnes of rubble in Gaza. The effort would need 100 plus trucks and cost over $500 million.