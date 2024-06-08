Israeli forces batter central, south Gaza

23 more Palestinians killed as offensive enters 9th month

Palestinian medics rush a person to a hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip following Israeli bombardment yesterday Photo: AFP

With no sign of progress in mediators' arduous efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza offensive, Israeli tanks and warplanes blasted central and southern areas of the enclave overnight, killing at least 23 Palestinians, local medics said yesterday.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators backed by the United States, have tried to halt hostilities, secure the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinians jailed in Israel, and get aid flowing into shattered Gaza to ease a humanitarian crisis. But sources close to the talks said there were still no signs of a breakthrough as Israeli offensive in the enclave enters nine months.

Russia and China, which hold veto powers in the UN Security Council, raised concerns on Thursday evening with the US draft resolution that would back a proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The council's only Arab member, Algeria, also signaled it was not ready to back the text, diplomats said.

In the Gaza Strip, residents said Israeli tanks advanced further west in the embattled southern city of Rafah skirting the border with Egypt amid fierce gunbattles between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters.

Palestinian health officials said two Palestinians were killed and several wounded in western Rafah from tank shelling there. In central Gaza, Palestinians medics said at least 15 people died overnight in Israeli assaults.

Residents said armoured forces that have taken control along Rafah's border line made several raids into the centre and west of the city, wounding several civilians who had been trapped inside their homes and were taken by surprise.

Some residents said tanks were newly present in Al-Izba, an area of far southwest Rafah close to the Mediterranean coast.

"I think the occupation forces are trying to reach the beach area of Rafah. The raids and the bombing overnight were tactical, they entered under heavy fire and then retreated," one Palestinian resident told Reuters via a chat app.

Later yesterday, an Israeli air strike on a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, north of Rafah, killed six people and wounded several, including children, medics said.

Israeli forces were also operating inside the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, while subjecting the al-Maghazi and al-Nuseirat and the adjacent city of Deir al-Balah under heavy aerial and tank bombardment, Palestinian medics reported.

Hamas said their fighters carried out attacks on Israeli forces in several central and southern areas.

More than 36,731 Palestinians have been killed and 83,309 have been wounded in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. Some 77 Palestinians were killed and 235 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday night in a raid in Jenin city, while the army said troops had "eliminated militants".

Since a brief week-long truce in November, repeated attempts to arrange a ceasefire have failed, with Hamas insisting on its demand for a permanent end to the conflict and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Israel says it is prepared to discuss only temporary pauses in the fighting until the Hamas is destroyed and Gaza poses no more security threat.