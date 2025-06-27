Israeli fire, strikes kill 56 in Gaza

Say medics; six of them waiting to collect aid

Mourners cry near the body of a Palestinian child who was killed in what the Gaza Health Ministry said were overnight Israeli airstrikes on tents sheltering displaced people, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Aid deliveries to Gaza suspended for two days

Spain PM urges EU to suspend its co-op deal with Israel

Rescuers in Gaza said Israeli gunfire and airstrikes killed 56 people in the territory yesterday, including six who they said were waiting to collect aid.

Local health authorities said an Israeli airstrike killed at least nine people at a school housing displaced families in the Sheikh Radwan suburb in Gaza City, while another strike killed nine people near a tent encampment in Khan Younis in the south of the enclave. Several people were injured in both strikes.

The new deaths come as Arab mediators, Egypt and Qatar, backed by the United States, reached out to the warring parties in a bid to hold new ceasefire talks, but no exact time was set for a new round, according to Hamas sources, reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, Israel has halted aid supplies to Gaza for two days to prevent them being seized by Hamas, an official said yesterday after images circulated of masked men on aid trucks whom clan leaders said were protecting aid, not diverting it to the Hamas members.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that aid deliveries had been temporarily suspended for two days to allow the military time to develop a new plan.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez yesterday said Gaza was in a "catastrophic situation of genocide" and urged the European Union to immediately suspend its cooperation deal with Israel.

The comments represent the strongest condemnation to date by the Socialist leader, an outspoken critic of the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters before an EU summit in Brussels, Sanchez mentioned a recent human rights report by the bloc's diplomatic service which, he said, addressed "the catastrophic situation of genocide unfolding in Gaza".

The report published last week found "indications" that Israel was breaching its human rights obligations under the deal, which forms the basis for trade ties.

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said four people were killed in two separate incidents on Wednesday evening, including a 15-year-old boy who it said was shot by Israeli troops.

It said the teenager was killed in the northern West Bank town of Al-Yamoun, while three other unnamed people died in a separate clash in the southern village of Kafr Malik.

The Israeli military (IDF) said it opened fire after intervening in a clash between Israelis and Palestinians in Kafr Malik. It told AFP that it was "looking into" the events in Al-Yamoun.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads a coalition with far-right parties, insists that Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades, release all hostages, relinquish any role and lay down its weapons to end to the war.

Hamas, in turn, has stated it would release the hostages if Israel agrees to a permanent ceasefire and withdraws from Gaza. While it has conceded it would no longer govern Gaza, Hamas has refused to discuss disarmament.

Israel's war has so far killed more than 56,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, and destroyed much of the coastal strip.

Most of the hostages released so far have been freed through indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel.