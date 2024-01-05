Israeli defence minister unveils plan for Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday presented his plan for the post-invasion administration of the Gaza Strip, saying neither Hamas nor Israel would govern the Palestinian territory after hostilities there conclude.

Gallant unveiled an outline of his plan for the "day after" the invasion to the press before submitting it to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, which has been divided in recent weeks over the future of Gaza after the ouster of Hamas, which has ruled the strip since 2007.

Under the plan, Israel's attack in the territory will continue until it has secured the return of the hostages taken on October 7, dismantled Hamas's "men and governing capabilities", and removed any remaining threats.

After that, the outline says, a new phase will begin during which "Hamas will not control Gaza and will not pose a security threat to the citizens of Israel", with local Palestinian bodies assuming the territory's governance.

Israel would reserve its right to operate inside the territory, the plan states, but there would be "no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip after the goals of the invasion have been achieved".

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday called for Israeli settlers to return to the territory after the invasion and for a "solution to encourage the emigration" of Gaza's Palestinian population, echoing similar comments by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The calls had drawn condemnation from Arab states, as well as from key ally the United States.

"Gaza residents are Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel," Gallant's outline says.

"The entity controlling the territory will build on the capabilities of the existing administrative mechanism (civil committees) in Gaza," it adds.

Washington has suggested Gaza be governed by a "revitalised" Palestinian Authority, which is based in the occupied West Bank.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said any eventual arrangement must involve "a political solution for all of Palestine", not just Gaza.

"[Israel] wants to separate Gaza from the West Bank politically," Shtayyeh said.

"I don't think Israel is going to leave Gaza very soon. I think Israel is going to create its own civil administration that functions under the Israeli occupying army. And therefore the issue of the 'day after' is not clear yet."

Gallant's plan comes on the eve of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is travelling to the Middle East to press for more humanitarian aid for Gaza and to stave off any regional escalation of the conflict.