Israeli airstrikes kill 274 in Lebanon

727 wounded; hundreds of people in south Lebanon flee bombardment

Israel targets over 800 'Hezbollah sites'

Hezbollah retaliates by firing rockets at Israeli base

Israel attacked hundreds of Hezbollah targets yesterday in airstrikes which Lebanese health authorities said killed at least 274 people, making it the deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly a year of conflict with its Iran-backed enemy.

After some of the heaviest cross-border exchanges of fire since the hostilities flared, Israel warned people to evacuate areas where it said the armed movement was storing weapons.

Israel is shifting its focus to its northern frontier, from where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of its ally Hamas in Gaza City.

Israel's military yesterday targeted Hezbollah in Lebanon's south, eastern Bekaa valley and northern region near Syria in its most widespread strikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel faced "complicated days" as it stepped up attacks against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and called on Israelis to stay united as the campaign unfolded.

Earlier, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the actions would continue until "we achieve our goal to return the northern residents safely to their homes," setting the stage for a long conflict as Hezbollah has vowed to fight on until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad said at least 274 people had been killed, including 39 women, 21 children and medics, and 727 were wounded in Israel's strikes yesterday. Hundreds of people in south Lebanon fled the Israeli bombardment.

Israeli military said that more than 800 Hezbollah targets had been struck so far after earlier warning that air strikes were imminent on houses in Lebanon where "Hezbollah hid weapons".

In response, Israel's arch foe Hezbollah said it had targeted a military base in northern Israel with dozens of missiles.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the Israeli strikes. "There will be dangerous consequences to the new adventure of the Zionists," he said.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon warned yesterday that further escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border risked having "devastating" regional consequences.

Meanwhile, two strikes by Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians, including four children, in the central Gaza Strip yesterday, medics said, as heavy rains flooded displaced residents' tent encampments.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said that at least 41,455 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive, now in its 12th month. The toll includes 24 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Hamas' armed wing said yesterday its fighters managed to lure a convoy of Israeli vehicles into "a well-prepared ambush" on the supply line of the Israeli forces east of Rafah city, and attacked them with anti-tank rockets and already-planted explosive devices. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.