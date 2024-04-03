Israeli airstrike kills seven aid workers

World powers condemn; Netanyahu admits strike ‘unintentionally’ killed workers

United Nations staff members inspect the wreckage of a car used by US-based aid group World Central Kitchen, that was hit by an Israeli strike the previous day in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. PHOTO: AFP

An Israel airstrike killed seven aid workers who were unloading food brought by sea to the Gaza Strip.

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) said its staff were pausing operations after the "targeted Israeli strike" on Monday killed Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff.

AFP footage showed the impact hole of a strike in the roof of one charred vehicle, perforating the group's logo.

The Israeli military said it was "conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident", adding it had been "working closely with WCK".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that its armed forces "unintentionally" killed seven aid workers in an airstrike in Gaza.

The United States and Britain led international criticism of the deadly strike in the Gaza Strip. The White House was "heartbroken", US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson wrote on X, stressing that relief workers "must be protected as they deliver aid that is desperately needed".

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked and saddened" after learning that a Briton was among those killed. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the "completely unacceptable" attack.

The aid workers' deaths came as fierce battles have left the largest hospital, Al-Shifa, in ruins with hundreds reported killed.

The United States said Monday that it had expressed concerns to Israel about its planned offensive in Gaza's crowded southern city of Rafah, and that Israel had pledged to "take these concerns into account".

Israeli negotiators will return from talks in Cairo yesterday after a new proposal for a Gaza truce and hostage release was drafted, Netanyahu's office said.

Israel's military campaign has killed at least 32,845 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza yesterday. The toll includes at least 71 deaths in 24 hours, it said.

During the Israeli offensive, Gaza has been under a tight blockade, with the United Nations accusing Israel of preventing humanitarian aid deliveries and warning of catastrophic hunger.

Newborn mortality is rising sharply in the Gaza Strip, with babies being born underweight, the World Health Organization said yesterday, citing medics on the ground.

Foreign governments have ramped up deliveries by air and sea, although UN agencies have said repeatedly that road convoys are the only way of supplying food in the volume needed.

The group WCK has been working to unload food brought via a maritime corridor from EU member-state Cyprus. The bodies of the aid workers killed were taken to a hospital mortuary in the central town of Deir al-Balah, an AFP photographer reported.

Spain's Prime Minister Peddro Sanchez demanded Israel explain the "brutal" strike, and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski asked the Israeli ambassador for "urgent explanations".