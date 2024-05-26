Israel strikes Rafah defying ICJ’s order

Tel Aviv may renew ceasefire talks ‘this week’; death toll in Palestinian enclave rises to 35,903

Israeli air strikes and artillery pounded Rafah on yesterday, despite the International Court of Justice ordering an immediate halt to its military offensive in the southern Gazan city.

Palestinian witnesses and AFP teams reported Israeli strikes or shelling in Rafah, the central city of Deir al-Balah, Gaza City, Jabalia refugee camp and elsewhere.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 35,903 people have been killed in the territory since October 7. The toll includes 46 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

In a case brought by South Africa alleging the Israeli military operation amounts to "genocide", the ICJ ordered Israel to halt its Rafah offensive and demanded the immediate release of hostages still held by Palestinian militants.

The Hague-based ICJ, whose orders are legally binding but lack direct enforcement mechanisms, also instructed Israel to keep open the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, which Israel closed earlier this month.

In its ruling, the ICJ said Israel must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part".

The UN court ordered Israel to allow UN-mandated investigators "unimpeded access" to Gaza to look into the genocide allegations.

Meanwhile, France's president, Qatar's prime minister and the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan held talks Friday on the Gaza war and ways to set up a Palestinian state alongside Israel, the French presidency said.

French President Emmanuel Macron organised the meeting amid growing international concerns over the Israel-Hamas war. It came a few hours after the UN's top court ordered Israel to halt its offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah.

The officials discussed "all the levers that could be activated in order to obtain the reopening of all crossing points" into Gaza, said an Elysee palace statement.

The French leader reaffirmed his opposition to Israel's offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah and new settlements in the occupied West Bank. He also called for an "immediate" ceasefire with the release of "all hostages" in Gaza.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official yesterday said the government had an "intention" to renew "this week" talks aimed at reaching a hostage release deal in Gaza, after a meeting in Paris between US and Israeli officials.

The Israeli official did not elaborate on the agreement, but Israeli media reported that Mossad chief David Barnea had agreed during meetings in Paris with mediators CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on a new framework for the stalled negotiations.

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken also spoke with Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz about new efforts to achieve a ceasefire and reopen the Rafah border crossing, Washington said.

Elsewhere, Italy yesterday became the latest donor nation to restore funding for the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees, having suspended it in the wake of Israeli allegations that some of its employees were involved with the October 7 attack.

Italy said it would give 35 million euros ($38 million) to UNRWA, joining Germany, Sweden, Canada, Japan and others in resuming donations.

The security and humanitarian situation in the territory remains alarming, with a risk of famine and most hospitals no longer functioning.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on social media site X on Friday that the situation had reached "a moment of clarity".

"At a time when the people of Gaza are staring down famine... it is more critical than ever to heed the calls made over the last seven months: Release the hostages. Agree a ceasefire. End this nightmare."