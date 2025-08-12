Israel strike kills five Al Jazeera journos in Gaza

UN, rights groups slam targetted killing of journalists

A flak jacket and a Palestinian flag are placed on the body of Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif during the funeral held yesterday in Gaza City for him, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa, who were killed in an Israeli strike. Photo: Reuters

Condemnations poured in from the United Nations and media rights groups yesterday after an Israeli strike killed an Al Jazeera news team in Gaza, as Palestinians mourned the journalists and Israel accused one of them of being a Hamas militant.

Dozens of Gazans stood amid bombed-out buildings in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to pay their respects to Anas al-Sharif, a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent aged 28, and four of his colleagues killed on Sunday.

Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya said a sixth journalist, freelance reporter Mohammed Al-Khaldi, was killed in the strike that targeted the Al Jazeera team.

Mourners, including men wearing blue journalists' flak jackets, carried their bodies, wrapped in white shrouds with their faces exposed, through narrow alleys to their graves.

Israel confirmed it had targeted Sharif, whom it labelled a "terrorist" affiliated with Hamas, alleging he "posed as a journalist".

Al Jazeera said four other employees -- correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa -- were killed when the strike hit a tent set up for journalists outside the main gate of Al-Shifa.

Mourners bid farewell to the bodies of the Al Jazeera journalists who were killed in an overnight Israeli strike on their tent in Gaza City, before their burial at the Sheikh Radwan cemetery in Gaza City yesterday. Photo: AFP

An Israeli military statement accused Sharif of heading a Hamas "terrorist cell" and being "responsible for advancing rocket attacks" against Israelis.

The military released documents alleging to show the date of Sharif's enlistment with Hamas in 2013, an injury report from 2017 and the name of his military unit and rank.

According to local journalists who knew him, Sharif had worked at the start of his career with a Hamas communication office, where his role was to publicise events organised by the group that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2006.

Sharif was one of Al Jazeera's most recognisable faces working on the ground in Gaza, providing daily reports on the now 22-month-old war.

Media freedom groups have condemned the Israeli strike on journalists, which the UN human rights agency called a "grave breach of international humanitarian law".

A posthumous message, written by Sharif in April in case of his death, was published online saying he had been silenced and urging people "not to forget Gaza".

In July, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called for his protection following online posts by an Israeli military spokesman.

The group had accused Israel of a "pattern" of labelling journalists militants "without providing credible evidence", and said the military had levelled similar accusations against media workers in Gaza including Al Jazeera staff.

"International law is clear that active combatants are the only justified targets in a war setting," Jodie Ginsberg, CPJ's chief executive, told AFP yesterday.

Unless Israel "can demonstrate that Anas al-Sharif was still an active combatant, then there is no justification for his killing", she said.

Al Jazeera called the attack "a desperate attempt to silence voices exposing the Israeli occupation", as it described Sharif as "one of Gaza's bravest journalists".

The Qatari broadcaster also said the strike followed "repeated incitement" and calls by Israeli officials to target Sharif and his colleagues.

Hadja Lahbib, the European commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management, said she was "horrified" to learn of the killing of the Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, including Anas al-Sharif.

"A direct hit on freedom of the press," she wrote in a social media post. "Civilians must be protected, access secured & the press safeguarded. Always."

Reporters Without Borders says nearly 200 journalists have been killed in the war, which was sparked by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel.

RSF "strongly and angrily condemns the acknowledged murder by the Israeli army" of al-Sharif and other journalists in a Sunday strike on their tent in Gaza City, it added.

Israel prevents international reporters from entering Gaza, except on occasional, tightly controlled trips with the military.

The strike on the news team in Gaza City came days after the Israeli security cabinet had approved plans to send troops into the area, a decision met with mounting domestic and international criticism.

Joining others, Australia yesterday said it would join a growing list of Western nations in recognising a Palestinian state.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's offensive has killed at least 61,499 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, figures the United Nations says are reliable.