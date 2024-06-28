Israel storms Gaza City neighbourhood

Orders Palestinians to go south; 47 more Palestinians killed

Israel stormed a neighbourhood in Gaza City yesterday, telling Palestinians as the tanks moved in that they must move south, and bombed the southern city of Rafah in what it says are the final stages of an operation against Hamas fighters there.

Residents of the Shejaia neighbourhood in Gaza City said they were taken by surprise by tanks rolling in and firing in the early afternoon, with drones also attacking after overnight bombing.

"It sounded as if the offensive is restarting, a series of bombings that destroyed several houses in our area and shook the buildings," Mohammad Jamal, 25, a resident of Gaza City, told Reuters via a chat app.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said there were reports of people killed and wounded in Shejaia but their teams were unable to reach them because of the ongoing offensive. Three people were reported killed there in the earlier bombing, with five killed in the Sabra neighbourhood.

The armed wing of Hamas ally Islamic Jihad said it had detonated a pre-planted explosive device against an Israeli tank east of Shejaia.

"To all residents and displaced people in the Shujaiya area and the new neighborhoods ... For your safety, you must evacuate immediately south on Salah al-Din Street to the humanitarian zone," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X.

Residents and Hamas media said the tanks had rolled in before the post and that people from the eastern suburb were running westward under fire as Israel had blocked the road south. There was no other immediate comment from the Israeli military.

More than eight months into Israel's offensive in Gaza, aid officials say the enclave remains at high risk of famine, with almost half a million people facing "catastrophic" food insecurity.

"We are being starved in Gaza City, and are being hunted by tanks and planes with no hope that this offensive is ever ending," Jamal said.

The death of another girl in Kamal Adwan Hospital late on Wednesday raised the number of children who have died of malnutrition and dehydration to at least 31, a Gaza health official said, adding that the offensive made recording such cases difficult.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 37,765 people have been killed during more than eight months of offensive. The toll includes at least 47 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

In southern Gaza, drone footage on social media showed dozens of houses destroyed in parts of Rafah, with the Swedeya village on the western side of the city completely wiped out.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said later on Wednesday that he had discussed his proposals for governance of post-offensive Gaza that would include local Palestinians, regional partners and the US but that it would be "a long and complex process".

Senior US officials told Gallant, who was visiting Washington, that the US would maintain a pause on a shipment of heavy munitions for Israel while the issue is under review. The shipment was paused in early May over concerns the weapons could cause more Palestinian deaths in Gaza.