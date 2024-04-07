Israel says troops left Gaza to prepare more operations, including in Rafah

Israeli troops that have pulled out of Gaza on Sunday did so to prepare for future operations, including in the enclave's southern city of Rafah, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"The forces are exiting and preparing for their next missions, we saw examples of such missions in the Shifa operation, and also of their coming mission in the Rafah area," Gallant said at a meeting with military officials, according to a statement from his office.

Earlier, Israel said it had withdrawn more soldiers from southern Gaza, leaving just one brigade, as it and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for fresh talks over a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict.

Israel has been reducing numbers in Gaza since the start of the year to relieve reservists and is under growing pressure from its ally Washington to improve the humanitarian situation, especially after last week's killing of seven aid workers.