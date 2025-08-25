Israel pounds Gaza suburbs, vows to press on

Launches attacks on Yemen’s Sanaa, killing two

A displaced Palestinian man and his family warm up chickpeas as they sit amid the destruction in Saftawi neighbourhood, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israeli planes and tanks pounded the eastern and northern outskirts of Gaza City overnight Saturday to Sunday, destroying buildings and homes, residents said, as Israeli leaders vowed to press on with a planned offensive on the city.

Witnesses reported the sound of explosions non-stop overnight in the areas of Zeitoun and Shejaia, while tanks shelled houses and roads in the nearby Sabra neighbourhood and several buildings were blown up in the northern town of Jabalia.

Fire lit the skies from the direction of the explosions, causing panic, prompting some families to stream out of the city. Others said they would prefer to die and not leave.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes also hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday in retaliation for Houthi missiles fired towards Israel, with Houthi media saying the attack killed at least two people and injured five.

The strikes are the latest in over a year of direct attacks and counterstrikes between Israel and Houthi rebels in Yemen, part of a spillover from the onslaught in Gaza.

The Israeli military said the targets included a military compound housing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage site.

The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency said the strikes killed at least two people and injured five.

"The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory in recent days," the military said in statement.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that its forces have returned to combat in Gaza's Jabalia in recent days to strengthen control of the area.

It added that the operation there "enables the expansion of combat into additional areas and prevents Hamas from returning to operate in these areas."

Israel approved a plan this month to seize control of Gaza City, describing it as the last bastion of Hamas fighters. It is not expected to begin for a few weeks, leaving room for mediators Egypt and Qatar to try and resume ceasefire talks.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday vowed to press on with the offensive on the city where famine has been declared, which has raised alarm abroad and objections at home.

Katz has said that Gaza City will be razed unless Hamas agrees to release all hostages.

Hamas said in a statement on Sunday that Israel's plan to take over Gaza City showed it wasn't serious about a ceasefire.

It said a ceasefire agreement was "the only way to return the hostages", holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for their lives.

The proposal on the table calls for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 10 living hostages held in Gaza and of 18 bodies. In turn, Israel would release about 200 long-serving Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Once a temporary ceasefire begins, the proposal is for Hamas and Israel to begin negotiations on a permanent ceasefire that would include the return of the remaining hostages.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that Israel would immediately resume negotiations for the release of all 50 hostages -- of whom Israel believes around 20 are still living -- and an end to the nearly two-year-old military campaign but on terms acceptable to Israel.

On Friday, the Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile towards Israel in their latest attack, which they said was in support of Palestinians in Gaza. An Israeli Air Force official said on Sunday the missile most likely carried several sub-munitions "intended to be detonated upon impact."

"This is the first time that this kind of missile has been launched from Yemen," the official said.

Since Israel's offensive in Gaza against Hamas began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

They have also frequently fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.

Abdul Qader al-Murtada, a senior Houthi official, said on Sunday the Houthis, who control much of Yemen's population, would continue to act in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

"(Israel) must know that we will not abandon our brothers in Gaza, whatever the sacrifices," he said on X.

'HUNGRY AND AFRAID'

Around half of the enclave's two million people currently live in Gaza City. A few thousand have already left, carrying their belongings on vehicles and rickshaws.

"I stopped counting the times I had to take my wife and three daughters and leave my home in Gaza City," said Mohammad, 40, via a chat app. "No place is safe, but I can't take the risk. If they suddenly begin the invasion, they will use heavy fire."

Others said they will not leave, no matter what.

"We are not leaving, let them bomb us at home," said Aya, 31, who has a family of eight, adding that they couldn't afford to buy a tent or pay for the transportation, even if they did try to leave. "We are hungry, afraid and don't have money."

A global hunger monitor said on Friday that Gaza City and surrounding areas are officially suffering from famine that will likely spread. Israel has rejected the assessment and says it ignores steps it has taken since late July to increase aid.

On Sunday, the Gaza health ministry said eight more people died of malnutrition and starvation in the enclave, raising deaths from such causes to 289 people, including 115 children, since the attack started. Israel disputes fatality figures by the health ministry in the Hamas-run strip.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led gunmen burst into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Israel's military offensive against Hamas has since killed at least 62,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry, left much of the territory in ruins and internally displaced nearly its entire population.