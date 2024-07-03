Israel pounds Gaza after evacuation order

Thousands flee their homes in Khan Yunis; 25 more Palestinians killed

Israeli forces bombarded several areas of the southern Gaza Strip yesterday and thousands of Palestinians fled their homes in what could be part of a final push of Israel's intensive military operations in nine months of offensive.

Eight Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Khan Yunis, health officials said. Israel's military said that two soldiers had been killed in battle a day earlier.

Israel's leaders have said they were winding down the phase of intense fighting against Hamas, and would soon shift into more targeted operations.

A quarter of a million hit by evacuation order: UN

Troops would soon start targeted operations: Israel

Gaza death toll rises to 37,925

Later yesterday, 17 Palestinians were killed in Israeli tank shelling of a street in the densely populated Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City in the north of the Strip, medics said. Footage on some Palestinian social media showed the scene at a local market, with bread scattered on a floor stained with blood.

The Israeli army had ordered residents of several towns and villages in eastern Khan Younis to evacuate their homes on Monday evening, prior to tanks re-entering the area the military had left several weeks ago.

Thousands who had not heeded the call were forced to flee their homes in the dark overnight, as Israeli tanks and planes bombed Karara, Abassan and other areas that had been named in the evacuation orders, residents and Hamas media said.

"Where will we go?" said Tamer, a 55-year-old businessman, who has been displaced six times since October 7.

"Every time people go back to their homes and begin to rebuild some of their lives even on the rubble of their houses, the occupation sends the tanks back to destroy what is left," he told Reuters via a chat app.

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees estimated that a quarter of a million people had been impacted since the Israel's army issued a new evacuation order, reports AFP.

The Israeli military said its forces had struck areas in Khan Younis from where around 20 rockets had been fired on Monday. Targets included weapon storage facilities and operational centres, it added.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 37,925 people have been killed during nearly nine months of offensive. The toll includes at least 25 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

The Israeli military accused Hamas of using civilian infrastructure and the wider population as human shields. The Islamist group denies that.

Within the areas subject to evacuation orders was the European Gaza Hospital, which serves both Khan Younis and Rafah, and medical officials had to evacuate patients and families who had taken shelter in the facility, witnesses and medics said.

Some residents headed west towards the Mawasi area by the beach, which is designated as a humanitarian area but is overcrowded by displaced families. Some slept in the street as they could not find shelter.

Israel has connected a power line to a main desalination plant in Gaza to provide additional drinking water to Palestinian residents in the enclave, Israel's military said yesterday.

The power line goes directly from Israel to a UN-managed desalination plant in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, so that Hamas cannot exploit the new energy supply, according to a statement by the Israeli military and COGAT.