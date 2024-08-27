Israel orders fresh evacuation in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians flee Deir Al-Balah; truce talks in Cairo end without a deal

Israel issued new evacuation orders for Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip early yesterday, forcing more families to flee, saying forces intended to act against Hamas and others operating in the area.

In recent days, Israel has issued several evacuation orders across Gaza, the most since the beginning of the 10-month offensive, prompting an outcry from Palestinians, the United Nations and relief officials over the reduction of humanitarian zones and the absence of safe areas.

MSF considers suspending medical care at Al-Aqsa Hospital

Israeli new evacuation orders so far displaced 250,000

Death toll in Gaza rises to 40,435

The Deir Al-Balah municipality said Israeli evacuation orders have so far displaced 250,000 people.

Israeli military strikes killed at least seven Palestinians yesterday, medics said. Two were killed in Deir Al-Balah, where around a million people were sheltering, two at a school in the Al-Nuseirat camp and three in the southern city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

The military campaign has killed at least 40,435 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry yesterday.

The new orders forced many families and patients to leave Al-Aqsa Hospital, the main medical facility in Deir Al-Balah, where hundreds of thousands of residents and displaced people had taken shelter, for fear of bombardments. The hospital is close to the area covered by the evacuation notice.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said in a statement on X on Sunday night that an explosion approximately 250 metres away from the MSF-supported Al-Aqsa Hospital triggered panic, reports Reuters.

"As a result, MSF is considering whether to suspend wound care for the time being, while trying to maintain life-saving treatment."

From around 650 patients, only 100 remain in the hospital, with seven in intensive care unit, it said, citing Gaza's health ministry. "This situation is unacceptable. Al Aqsa has been operating well beyond capacity for weeks due to the lack of alternatives for patients. All warring parties must respect the hospital, as well as patients' access to medical care," it added.

The escalation comes with little hope of an end in sight to the offensive as diplomacy by mediators, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States has so far failed to close the gap between Israel and Hamas, whose leaders traded blame over responsibility for the lack of accord.

Neither Hamas, nor Israel, agreed to several compromises presented by mediators at talks in Cairo on Sunday, two Egyptian security sources said.

A senior US official, however, described the talks as "constructive," saying they were conducted in a spirit on all sides to reach "a final and implementable agreement."

Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the group rejected new conditions made by Israel during the talks, which the group didn't attend, and added that US comments over an imminent ceasefire deal were false and aimed to serve election purposes.