Israel opens ‘gates of hell’ in Gaza

Dozens killed as IDF prepares for major ground assault

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike hits a building in Gaza City yesterday. The Israeli military said it is targeting structures identified as being used by Hamas, particularly high-rise buildings. Photo: Reuters

Israeli military says it controls 40pc of Gaza City

Egypt vows to block Palestinian displacement

Finland joins declaration on two-state solution

Israeli military yesterday said "gates of hell" have been opened in Gaza, as its intensifying offensive killed dozens across the territory and destroyed high-rises in Gaza City.

Despite mounting pressure at home and abroad to halt its nearly two-year offensive in Gaza, Israel has been calling up reservists, intensifying its

bombardments and closing in on Gaza City ever since announcing its intention to capture the Palestinian territory's largest city.

In a statement, the military yesterday said it had "identified significant Hamas terrorist activity within a wide variety of infrastructure sites in Gaza City, and particularly in high-rise buildings", adding it would target those sites "in the coming days".

Less than an hour later, it said it had struck one such high-rise, accusing Hamas of using it "to advance and execute attacks against troops in the area".

Prior to the attack on the tower, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on X that Israel's military activity in Gaza City is intensifying. He said "the bolt has now been removed from the gates of hell in Gaza" and warned that they will not be closed until Hamas "accepts Israel's conditions for ending the war -- led by the release of all the hostages and disarmament".

Israel expects its new offensive will displace around a million people towards the south.

AFP footage showed the Mushtaha Tower in the city's Al-Rimal neighbourhood collapsing after a massive explosion at its base, sending a thick cloud of smoke and dust billowing into the sky.

The army said that before the strike, "precautionary measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians", including prior warnings.

Arej Ahmed, a 50-year-old displaced Palestinian who lives in a tent in the southwest of Gaza City, told AFP that her husband "saw residents of the Mushtaha Tower throwing their belongings from the upper floors to take them and flee before the strike".

"Less than half an hour after the evacuation orders, the tower was bombed," she said by telephone.

Gaza civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal accused Israel of carrying out "a policy of forced displacement against civilians" in its targeting of high-rise buildings.

Military analyst Elijah Magnier said Israel is targeting high-rise buildings in Gaza to minimise its potential troop casualties when they advance on the ground, while also spreading "panic and fear" among the civilian population.

"It also has a psychological advantage," he noted. "Destroying the skyline creates shock, disorientation, fear and panic among civilians" who have "no visibility of the future or when this war will end".

"This is a preparation to occupy Gaza City," he said.

On Friday, the Israel military said it took 40 percent of Gaza City.

Gaza's health ministry said Israeli strikes across Gaza City killed at least 51 people. Among the dead were seven children.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military requested timeframes and coordinates to comment on specific strikes.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

"The news about Israel beginning to bomb towers and apartment buildings is terrifying," said Ahmed Abu Wutfa, 45, who lives in his relatives' partially destroyed fifth-floor apartment in western Gaza City.

"My children are terrified, and so am I. There is no safe place -- we only hope that death comes quickly."

A member of Hamas's political bureau, Izzat al-Rishq, said Israeli claims that the militant group was operating in the high-rises were "nothing but flimsy pretexts and blatant lies."

The United Nations estimates that nearly one million people live in Gaza City and its surroundings, an area where it declared a famine last month.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged Israel to stop the "catastrophe" of people starving to death in Gaza, where the health ministry says more than 370 people have died from malnutrition since the war began.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot meanwhile told AFP that the European Union was "not living up to its responsibilities in this enormous humanitarian crisis".

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's offensive has killed at least 64,300 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.