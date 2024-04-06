Israel okays reopening of Gaza crossing for aid

Approves use of Ashdod port after Biden call; UN rights body demands halt to arms sales to Israel

Israel yesterday approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel, following US demands to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.

The United States welcomes Israel's latest efforts to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that success would be measured in results in improving the situation on the ground.

"Really the proof is in the results, and we will see those unfold in the coming days, in the coming weeks," Blinken said, speaking along EU leaders in Belgium.

President Joe Biden threatened on Thursday to condition support for Israel's offensive in Gaza on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians, seeking for the first time to leverage US aid to influence Israeli military behaviour.

Asked on Israel's action after Biden's shift in position, Blinken told journalists Washington will be "closely looking" at specific metrics such as the number of trucks making their way into the Gaza strip and the evolution of famine risks.

UNRWA, the main UN aid agency in Gaza, welcomed the reopening of the crossings, but said Israel needs to do more, reports Reuters.

US will be looking for 'results' after Israel's move: Blinken

54 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Death toll in the enclave rises to 33,091



Meanwhile, the Israeli military yesterday sacked two senior officers after seven aid workers were killed in a strike in Gaza on Monday.

The UN Human Rights Council yesterday demanded a halt in all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of "genocide" in its offensive in Gaza.

The resolution -- which passed with 28 of the council's 47 member states voting in favour, six opposed and 13 abstaining -- marked the first time the United Nations top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest-ever offensive to beset the besieged Palestinian territory.

It stressed that the International Court of Justice ruled in January "that there is a plausible risk of genocide" in Gaza.

More than 33,091 Palestinians have been killed and 75,750 have been injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. In the past 24 hours, 54 Palestinians have been killed and 82 injured, it said.

Relentless Israeli bombardment has reduced much of Gaza to rubble, collapsed the hospital system and spawned a humanitarian crisis, with all of the 2.4 million Palestinians "experiencing acute food insecurity and malnutrition," a World Bank report said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Thursday that 31 Palestinian children have died as a result of hunger and dehydration.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday that he sincerely hopes Israel quickly and effectively boosts aid access to the Gaza Strip, describing the situation in the Palestinian enclave after six months of war as "absolutely desperate."