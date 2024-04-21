Israel's attack on Palestine
AFP, Tulkarem
Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:27 AM

Most Viewed

Israel's attack on Palestine

Israel kills ‘10 militants’ in West Bank

AFP, Tulkarem
Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 12:27 AM
A Palestinian woman and her children check the rubble of a building hit by an overnight Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

The Israeli army yesterday said troops had killed 10 militants in an ongoing raid around Nur Shams, a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

AFP journalists heard gunshots and saw houses hit by blasts as Israeli drones flew overhead and armoured vehicles moved through the camp.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The army said that over more than 40 hours it had "eliminated 10 terrorists" and made eight arrests around Nur Shams. It said eight soldiers and a police officer were wounded.

The Palestinian health ministry said it had confirmed 11 wounded in the Israeli raid, seven of them "wounded by live gunshots". It said a paramedic shot while trying to get to the wounded was among them.

Since the start of Gaza war, ore than 480 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

দাসত্ব থেকে বেরিয়ে আসতে সবাইকে ঐক্যবদ্ধ হতে হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল

‘কিছুই এখন অবশিষ্ট নেই। ঐক্যের কথা আমরা বলি, মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনার কথা আমরা বলি, সেই চেতনার লেশমাত্র এখন আর অবশিষ্ট নেই।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

মিষ্টি শিল্পে করপোরেটদের ‘মধুর’ সাফল্য

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification