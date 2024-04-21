Israel kills ‘10 militants’ in West Bank

A Palestinian woman and her children check the rubble of a building hit by an overnight Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

The Israeli army yesterday said troops had killed 10 militants in an ongoing raid around Nur Shams, a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

AFP journalists heard gunshots and saw houses hit by blasts as Israeli drones flew overhead and armoured vehicles moved through the camp.

The army said that over more than 40 hours it had "eliminated 10 terrorists" and made eight arrests around Nur Shams. It said eight soldiers and a police officer were wounded.

The Palestinian health ministry said it had confirmed 11 wounded in the Israeli raid, seven of them "wounded by live gunshots". It said a paramedic shot while trying to get to the wounded was among them.

Since the start of Gaza war, ore than 480 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank.