Israel hits Gaza from land, sea, air

80 more Palestinians killed; truce prospects dwindle

Israel hammered the Gaza Strip from the air, sea and land yesterday as the offensive in the Palestinian territory showed no sign of abating, with Hamas saying it was pulling out of truce talks.

Shells rained down on the neighbourhoods of Tal Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin and Al-Sabra in Gaza City, AFP correspondents reported, while eyewitnesses said the Israeli army had shelled the Al-Mughraqa area and the northern outskirts of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent said they had retrieved the bodies of five people, including three children, after Israeli air strikes in the Al-Maghazi camp, also in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel bombs UN-run school in Nuseirat camp

Rafah residents say strikes blew up several homes

Gaza death toll rises to 38,664

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported Israeli gunship fire east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, and shelling and Apache helicopter attacks several homes in western areas of the southernmost city of Rafah.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it was continuing its activity throughout the coastal territory, and said it had conducted raids in Rafah and central Gaza that killed "a number of militants", as well as air strikes throughout the strip over the past day.

It also said its naval forces had been firing at targets in Gaza.

More than 38,664 Palestinians have been killed and 89,097 have been injured in the Israeli military offensive in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. Some 80 Palestinians were killed and 216 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

On Sunday evening, Israeli forces struck a UN-run school in Nuseirat camp that was being used as a shelter for displaced people but which the military said "served as a hideout" for Hamas fighters.

The civil defence agency in Gaza said 15 people were killed in the strike, the fifth attack in just over a week to hit a school used as shelter by displaced Palestinians.

The relentless bombardments came as prospects dwindled for a truce and hostage release deal being secured any time soon.

Hamas, the Iran-backed group, said on Sunday it was withdrawing from ceasefire talks.

The decision followed an Israeli strike targeting the head of Hamas's military wing, Mohammed Deif, which the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said killed 92 people.

Last week, US President Joe Biden had suggested a deal might be close, saying at a Nato summit that both sides had agreed to a framework he had set out in late May.

Hamas yesterday lashed out at the US, accusing it of supporting "genocide" by supplying Israel with "internationally banned" weapons.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the... American disdain for the blood of the children and women of our Palestinian people... by providing all types of prohibited weapons to the 'Israeli' occupation," a statement from the Hamas government media office said.

Talks between the parties have been mediated by Qatar and Egypt, with US support, but months of negotiations have failed to bring a breakthrough.