Israel, Hezbollah carry out fresh attacks

Alarm grows as death toll reaches 558

People with their belongings in the back of a truck as they arrive in the coastal town of Naameh yesterday, after fleeing their homes in southern Lebanon due to ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. Photo: AFP

Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Iran-backed group attacked military facilities in northern Israel yesterday, increasing fears of a full-blown conflict after Lebanon suffered its deadliest day in decades.

Israel's military said it hit dozens of Hezbollah targets overnight, a day after carrying out airstrikes against the armed group which Lebanese authorities said killed 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, and wounded 1,835. Tens of thousands more have fled for safety.

Hezbollah said it targeted several Israeli military targets overnight including an explosives factory 60 km into Israel, which it attacked with Fadi rockets around 4:00 am. It said it had also attacked the Megiddo airfield near the northern Israeli town of Afula three separate times.

An Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut yesterday killed a Hezbollah commander who was a leading figure in its rocket division, two security sources said. The sources identified the commander as Ibrahim Qubaisi. Five more people were killed and 15 others injured in the strike.

With the region increasingly on edge, over 30 international flights to and from Beirut were cancelled. Airlines affected included Qatar Airways, Turkish Airways and various airlines from the United Arab Emirates.

Abdinasir Abubakar, a WHO official in Lebanon, said that some hospitals in the country were "overwhelmed" by the thousands of wounded people arriving. Four healthcare workers had been killed on Monday, he added.

The UN refugee agency's spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said more people are expected to flee their homes and that the agency is seeking to identify new shelters for displaced people around Beirut and the Bekaa valley.

Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati's office said he flew to New York, where the United Nations General Assembly is taking place, "for further contacts" following the escalated wave of Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

The fighting has raised fears that the United States, Israel's close ally, and regional power Iran, which has proxies across the Middle East -- Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis and armed groups in Iraq -- will be sucked into a wider war.

Israel's military said about 55 projectiles had crossed into Israel in the latest attacks, but the majority were intercepted and several fallen projectiles had been identified in the Upper Galilee area.

Hezbollah said it had bombed the logistical warehouses of the 146th Division in the Naftali base with a rocket salvo.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies said the Middle East risked being dragged into a broader conflict that no country would gain from, according to a statement released after they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Kremlin warned yesterday that Israeli strikes on Lebanon had the potential to completely destabilise the Middle East and widen the conflict there.