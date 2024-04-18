Israel decided to retaliate against Iran

Says British FM; Tehran says it is ready to deal with any response

A man touches the head of a child killed following Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel has clearly decided to retaliate against Iran for missile and drone attacks, Britain's Foreign Minister David Cameron said during a visit to Jerusalem yesterday, the starkest warning yet of another volley coming in regional escalation.

World powers are striving to prevent a wider outbreak of conflict in the Middle East after Iran's attacks on Saturday night, which involved hundreds of missiles and drones, the first time Iran has directly attacked Israel after decades of confrontation by proxies.

"It's clear the Israelis are making a decision to act," Cameron told reporters in his visit to Jerusalem. "We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible."

Meanwhile, Iran said yesterday its military was ready to confront any attack by Israel, with the air force saying it was prepared for action.

"Any attack by the Zionist regime (Israel) on our soil will be dealt with a severe response," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a parade held for Army Day, state media reported.

He also hit out at countries that had "sought to normalise relations" with Israel.

Washington and other Western governments hope new economic sanctions against Iran will help persuade Israel to limit the scope of its retaliation.

Cameron said Britain wanted to see coordinated sanctions against Iran by the Group of Seven big democracies, which are meeting this week in Italy. "They need to be given a clear unequivocal message by the G7," he said.

Israel will make its own decisions about how to defend itself: Netanyahu

Iran's President Raisi hits out at countries that sought to normalise ties with Israel

Israel was expected to discuss its response to Iran at a meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet yesterday, which also includes centrist rivals brought into the government as a unity gesture.

Israel will make its own decisions about how to defend itself, Netanyahu said yesterday during talks with German and British foreign ministers, who both travelled to Israel as part of a coordinated push to keep confrontation between Israel and Iran from escalating into a regional conflict.

Netanyahu's office said he thanked David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock for their support, while telling them: "I want to make it clear - we will make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself."

The Kremlin, meanwhile, refused to confirm or deny if Moscow had been forewarned of Iran's strikes against Israel, but urged all sides in the Middle East to step back from conflict.

Asked yesterday if Tehran, with which Moscow enjoys close ties, had warned Russia ahead of time about Saturday's strikes on Israel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had nothing to say on the matter.

"We don't even want to talk about the escalation of this conflict. This is against the interests of Israel, Iran, and the entire region," Peskov said.