Israel claims killing Hamas military chief

Hamas neither confirms nor denies Deif’s death; 35 more Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes

The head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month, the Israeli military said yesterday, a day after the group's political leader was assassinated in Tehran.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) announces that on July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike," the military said.

Hamas neither confirmed nor denied the killing of Deif, but one official, Ezzat Rashaq, said any word on deaths of its leaders was its responsibility alone.

The Israeli announcement came as crowds gathered in the Iranian capital for the funeral procession of Hamas' leader Isamil Haniyeh.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Haniyeh's killing on Israel, which has neither denied nor confirmed a role in the assassination. It did however confirm it killed a senior commander of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in Beirut on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Haniyeh's death would not weaken the group's fighters in Gaza.

But his death was the latest in a series that has targeted the group's leaders. Haniyeh's deputy, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed in a drone strike in Beirut in January. In March, Israel said it had killed Marwan Issa, Deif's deputy.

But now on the 300th day of offensive in Gaza, hopes for a hostage deal and ceasefire have dimmed.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said that at least 39,480 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive. The toll includes 35 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures.

Yesterday, the Israeli military said it struck against dozens of Hamas targets in Gaza, including fighters and infrastructure. At least 13 people had been killed in the Israeli bombardments across the enclave, Gaza medics said.

An Israeli missile that hit a vehicle at the entrance of Al-Maghazi district in central Gaza killed six people and five more were killed in a strike on a house in nearby Nusseirat, medics said, while an airstrike in Gaza City killed two others.

East of Al-Maghazi, residents said tanks were firing as they tried to push deeper into the area.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday reiterated appeals for an end to fighting. He said achieving peace "starts with a ceasefire" and called on "all parties" to "stop escalatory actions".

But the prime minister of key ceasefire broker Qatar said Haniyeh's killing had thrown the whole Gaza mediation process into doubt.