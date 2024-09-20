Israel bombs south Lebanon after walkie-talkie blasts

Continues deadly assault on Gaza; Turkey accuses Israel of expanding war to Lebanon

People gather outside American University of Beirut Medical Center as more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded when pagers exploded across Lebanon. PHOTO: REUTERS

Israel bombed southern Lebanon yesterday and said it had thwarted an Iranian-led assassination plot after explosions in booby-trapped walkie-talkies and pagers in the past two days caused bloody havoc in the ranks of its arch-foe Hezbollah.

The attacks on Hezbollah's communications equipment killed 37 people and wounded around 3,000, raising fears that a full-blown war was imminent. The action also sowed disarray across Lebanon as panicked residents abandoned their mobile phones.

Israeli warplane sonic booms rattle Beirut

Tens of thousands flee Israel-Lebanon border area

Hezbollah chief vows to punish Israel

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied being behind the attacks but multiple security sources have said they were carried out by its spy agency Mossad.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Sayyed Nasrallah said the attacks on his group's communications devices will be met with "just punishment".

The Lebanese army said yesterday it was blowing up pagers and suspicious telecom devices in controlled blasts in different areas. It called on citizens to report any suspicious devices.

Lebanese authorities banned walkie-talkies and pagers from being taken on flights from Beirut airport until further notice, the National News Agency reported.

In Beirut yesterday, a distant roar in the skies could be heard from what state media said was Israeli warplanes breaking the sound barrier - a noise that has become common in recent months.

Israel said its warplanes struck villages in southern Lebanon overnight, and a security source and Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported airstrikes near the border began again yesterday just after midday.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the United Nations Security Council to take a firm stand to stop what he called Israel's "aggression" and "technological war" against his country.

Despite the events of the past few days, a spokesperson for the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon said the situation along the frontier had "not changed much in terms of exchanges of fire between the parties".

Turkey yesterday accused Israel of seeking to expand the war in Gaza to Lebanon with the "alarming" wave of deadly explosions that swept though Hezbollah strongholds, reports AFP.

Tens of thousands of people have had to flee the Israel-Lebanon border area on both sides.

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and dozens wounded across the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its deadly assault on the besieged enclave, reports Al Jazeera online.

The Hamas-run health ministry said yesterday that at least 41,278 people have been killed in the offensive, now in its 12th month.

Israeli forces also raided Qabatiya near Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Gunfire has been reported as Palestinians resisted the Israeli forces' storming of the town.