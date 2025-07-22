Israel begins ground assault in Deir al-Balah

17 Palestinians killed; UK, 24 Western allies, in a joint plea, say the war in Gaza ‘must end now’

Smoke and flames rise from a residential building hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City yesterday. Pope Leo spoke by phone with Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas about the conflict in Gaza and violence in the West Bank, the Vatican said. Photo: REUTERS

Tanks pushed into southern, eastern areas of Gaza

IDF believes hostages may be held in Deir Al-Balah

Rising deaths, hunger will affect ceasefire talks: Hamas

Israeli tanks pushed into southern and eastern areas of the Gazan city of Deir Al-Balah for the first time yesterday, an area where Israeli sources said the military believes some of the remaining hostages may be being held.

Gaza medics said at least three Palestinians were killed and several were wounded in tank shelling that hit eight houses and three mosques in the area, and which came a day after the military ordered residents to leave, saying it planned to fight Hamas fighters.

The raid and bombardment pushed dozens of families who had remained to flee and head west towards the coastal area of Deir Al-Balah and nearby Khan Younis.

In Khan Younis, earlier yesterday, an Israeli airstrike killed at least five people, including a man, his wife, and their two children, in a tent, medics said.

Israel's military said it had not entered the districts of Deir Al-Balah subject to the evacuation order during the current conflict and that it was continuing "to operate with great force to destroy the enemy's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in the area."

Israeli sources have said the reason the army has so far stayed out is that they suspect Hamas might be holding hostages there.

Families of the hostages expressed their concern for their relatives and demanded an explanation from the army of how it would protect them.

The military escalation comes as Gaza health officials warned of potential "mass deaths" in the coming days due to mounting hunger, which has killed at least 19 people since Saturday, according to the territory's health ministry.

Health officials said hospitals were running out of fuel, food aid, and medicine, risking a halt to vital operations.

Health ministry spokesperson, Khalil Al-Deqran, said medical staff have been depending on one meal a day, and that hundreds of people flock to hospitals every day, suffering from fatigue and exhaustion because of hunger.

The new raid and escalating number of fatalities appeared to be complicating ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel that are being mediated by Qatar and Egypt, with US backing.

A Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday that the group was angered over the mounting deaths and the hunger crisis in the enclave, and that this could badly affect ceasefire talks underway in Qatar.

Israel and Hamas are engaged in indirect talks in Doha aimed at reaching a 60-day truce and hostage deal, although there has been no sign of breakthrough.

UNRWA, the UN refugee agency dedicated to Palestinians, said in a post on X yesterday, it was receiving desperate messages from Gaza warning of starvation, including from its own staff as food prices have increased 40-fold.

"Meanwhile, just outside Gaza, stockpiled in warehouses UNRWA has enough food for the entire population for over three months. Lift the siege and let aid in safely and at scale," it said.