Israel's attack on Palestine
AFP, Gaza City
Sat Jun 7, 2025 09:30 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 7, 2025 09:33 PM

Most Viewed

Israel's attack on Palestine
Israel's attack on Palestine

Israel army orders evacuation of northern Gaza neighbourhoods

Sat Jun 7, 2025 09:30 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 7, 2025 09:33 PM
AFP, Gaza City
Sat Jun 7, 2025 09:30 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 7, 2025 09:33 PM
Youths salvage tree branches to be used for firewood from the rubble outside a damaged building at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's southern village of Ain Qana on June 6, 2025. Photo: AFP/MAHMOUD ZAYYAT

The Israeli military on Saturday called for Gazans to evacuate from neighbourhoods in the north of the Gaza Strip, where it said rockets had been fired from.

Israeli forces will "attack each zone used to launch rockets," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, adding: "For your security, evacuate immediately to the south".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The warning covered a neighbourhood northwest of Gaza City and another in Jabalia. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|চট্টগ্রাম

চট্টগ্রামে নির্ধারিত দরের কমে চামড়া বিক্রি, দান করে দিয়েছেন অনেকে

কেউ কেউ ফেলেও দিয়েছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদ আনন্দ নেই ভোলার জেলেদের ঘরে

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে