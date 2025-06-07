Israel army orders evacuation of northern Gaza neighbourhoods

Youths salvage tree branches to be used for firewood from the rubble outside a damaged building at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's southern village of Ain Qana on June 6, 2025. Photo: AFP/MAHMOUD ZAYYAT

The Israeli military on Saturday called for Gazans to evacuate from neighbourhoods in the north of the Gaza Strip, where it said rockets had been fired from.

Israeli forces will "attack each zone used to launch rockets," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, adding: "For your security, evacuate immediately to the south".

The warning covered a neighbourhood northwest of Gaza City and another in Jabalia.