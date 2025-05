Palestinians clear the rubble of the Azzam family home which was hit in Israeli strikes on central Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 29, 2025. Photo: AFP

The White House said Thursday that Israel had accepted US President Donald Trump's proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, while discussions were "continuing" with Hamas.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump and his envoy Steve Witkoff "submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas that Israel backed and supported. Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent to Hamas."