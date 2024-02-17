ICJ rejects South Africa's request for more Gaza measures

Protesters hold a Palestinian flag as they gather outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, as judges rule on emergency measures against Israel in the genocide case by South Africa on January 26, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

The UN's top court rejected South Africa's request to put more legal pressure on Israel to halt a threatened offensive against the Gaza city of Rafah, saying it was "bound to comply with existing measures."

The "perilous situation demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated by the Court... and does not demand the indication of additional provisional measures," the Hague-based International Court of Justice said in a statement.