Hezbollah takes aim at central Israel

Claims rocket attack on Mossad HQ; 51 more people killed as Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon again

Smoke billows during an Israeli air strike on the village of Sujud in southern Lebanon yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon yesterday and shot down a missile that the armed group Hezbollah said it had fired at the Mossad spy agency near Tel Aviv, ratcheting up the conflict between the two arch-foes.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah claimed to have targeted the Mossad headquarters with what it described as a ballistic missile - the first time in nearly a year of warfare that Tel Aviv, in central Israel, has been so threatened.

Warning sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, Israel's economic capital, but there were no reports of damage or casualties. Israeli military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said he could not confirm what Hezbollah's target was when it fired the missile from a village in Lebanon. Warning sirens also sounded in other areas of central Israel, including the city of Netanya.

Israeli warplanes also carried out extensive strikes in south Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Hezbollah has fired hundreds of missiles and rockets at Israel in recent days.

Israel's army chief told soldiers to prepare for a possible ground offensive to fight Hezbollah in Lebanon.

At least 51 people were killed and around 223 wounded in Israeli strikes across Lebanon yesterday at five different locations, according to Lebanese health ministry statement.

Since Monday morning, the Israeli offensive has killed more than 570 people, including 50 children, and wounded 1,835 in Lebanon, Health Minister Firass Abiad told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.

The United Nations said that some 90,000 people had been displaced in Lebanon this week. In Beirut, thousands of people who fled from southern Lebanon were sheltering in schools and other buildings.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and its allies were working tirelessly to avoid a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah.

"Risk of escalation in the region is acute..The best answer is diplomacy, and our coordinated efforts are vital to preventing further escalation," Blinken said at a meeting with Gulf Arab state officials and ministers in New York.

Also yesterday, the Israeli military said a drone crossing into Israeli territory from Syria was intercepted by fighter jets south of the Sea of Galilee. The Islamic Resistance armed groups in Iraq said in a statement they had attacked a target in the occupied Golan Heights via a drone.

The new offensive against Hezbollah has stoked fears that conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is widening across the Middle East. The UN Security Council was set to meet yesterday to discuss the conflict.

Israel has expanded the zones it has been striking since Tuesday night, with attacks for the first time on the beach resort town of Jiyyeh just south of Beirut and Maaysrah.

The strikes also took place in Bint Jbeil, Tebnin and Ain Qana in the south, the village of Joun in the Chouf district near the southern city of Sidon, and Maaysrah in northern Keserwan district.