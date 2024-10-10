Hezbollah pushes Israeli troops back

Israel renews bombing of Beirut’s southern suburbs

Rescuers search for survivors at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment building in the village of Wardaniye, south of Beirut, Lebanon yesterday. Photo: AFP

Hezbollah said yesterday its fighters had pushed back advancing Israeli troops in clashes along the length of the border, a day after Israel said it had killed two successors to the Lebanese movement's slain leader.

The Iran-backed group said it had fired several rocket salvos at Israeli troops near the village of Labbouneh in the western part of the border area, close to the Mediterranean coast, and had managed to push them back.

Israeli air defences intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon, setting off sirens around Caesarea, south of Haifa. Israeli ambulance workers said two people were killed in strikes on Kiryat Shmona near the border and at least six were wounded in Haifa.

Israel also renewed bombing of Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, and said it had killed a figure responsible for budgeting and logistics for Hezbollah, Suhail Hussein Husseini.

Burn victims from Israeli strikes are being treated at the burn unit in Beirut's Geitaoui hospital, the only one of its kind in the country. Reuters journalists saw nurses gently change the gauze on patients, some of whom were wrapped neck down because of the severity of burns.

Meanwhile, Tehran has told Gulf Arab states it would be "unacceptable" if they allowed use of their airspace or military bases against Iran and warned that any such move would draw a response, a senior Iranian official said.

The conflict in Lebanon has escalated dramatically in recent weeks as Israel has carried out a string of assassinations of top Hezbollah leaders and launched ground operations into southern Lebanon that expanded further this week.

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, with talks set to include discussion of any plans to strike Iran.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller earlier told a briefing in Washington that Hezbollah had "changed their tune and want a ceasefire" because the group is "on the back foot and is getting battered" on the battlefield.

Israel's bombardment of Lebanon has killed more than 2,100 people, most of them in the last two weeks, and forced 1.2 million people from their homes.