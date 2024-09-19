Hezbollah hand-held radios detonate across Lebanon

Three killed, dozens wounded; Blinken, Egypt’s Sisi discuss Gaza truce talks

Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south and in Beirut's southern suburbs yesterday, a security source said, further stoking tensions with Israel a day after similar explosions launched via the group's pagers.

Three people were killed in Lebanon's Bekaa region, the state news agency reported, and dozens of people were wounded in the latest device blast.

At least one of the blasts took place near a funeral organized by Iran-backed Hezbollah for those killed the previous day when thousands of pagers used by the group exploded across the country and wounded many of the group's fighters.

The group, which was thrown briefly into disarray by the pager attacks, said yesterday it had attacked Israeli artillery positions with rockets in the first strike at its arch-foe since blasts wounded thousands of its members in Lebanon and raised the prospect of a wider Middle East war.

The hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months ago, around the same time that the pagers were bought, said a security source.

Israel's spy agency Mossad, which has a long history of sophisticated operations on foreign soil, planted explosives inside pagers imported by Hezbollah months before Tuesday's detonations, a senior Lebanese security source and another source told Reuters.

A Taiwanese pager maker denied that it had produced the pager devices which exploded in an audacious attack that raised the prospect of a full-scale war between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel.

Gold Apollo said the devices were made by under licence by a company called BAC, based in Hungary's capital Budapest.

Meanwhile, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Blinken in their meeting yesterday morning that Egypt opposed attempts to "escalate the conflict and expand its scope regionally" and called for all parties to act responsibly, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Blinken said a ceasefire to halt the offensive in Gaza was the best way to contain violence across the Middle East. He also denied reports that the United States had any prior knowledge of the deadly attack in Lebanon.

In Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry said yesterday that at least 41,272 people have been killed in the offensive, now in its 12th month. The toll includes 20 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry.

UN member states were set to vote yesterday on a push by the Palestinians to formally demand an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories within 12 months.