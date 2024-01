As of January 25, at least 25,700 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, while Unicef reported that a shocking average of more than 480 children are dying each day. PHOTO: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday at least 26,083 people have been killed in the war between the militant group and Israel.

The latest toll includes 183 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 64,487 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war erupted on October 7.

"Many people are still under the rubble and rescuers cannot reach them," the ministry added.