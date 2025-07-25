Hamas submits Gaza ceasefire response

Israel studies reply, continues air, ground strikes across enclave; 17 Palestinians killed

Palestinians seeking aid supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation travel in an animal-drawn cart near Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. PHoto: REUTERS

Israel is reviewing a revised response from Hamas to a proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said yesterday, as Israeli air and ground strikes continued to pound the Gaza Strip.

Hamas confirmed it had handed over a new proposal, but did not disclose its contents. A previous version, submitted late on Tuesday, was rejected by mediators as insufficient and was not even passed to Israel, sources familiar with the situation said.

Both sides are facing huge pressure at home and abroad to reach a deal, with the humanitarian conditions inside Gaza deteriorating sharply amidst widespread, acute hunger in the Palestinian enclave that has shocked the world.

A senior Israeli official was quoted by local media as saying the new text was something Israel could work with. However, Israel's Channel 12 said a rapid deal was not within reach, with gaps remaining between the two sides, including over where the Israeli military should withdraw to during any truce.

A Palestinian official close to the talks told Reuters the latest Hamas position was "flexible, positive and took into consideration the growing suffering in Gaza and the need to stop the starvation".

Since dawn yesterday, Israeli air and ground offensive across the enclave killed 17 Palestinians, medical sources told Al Jazeera Arabic. Three aid seekers are among the dead.

Dozens of people have starved to death in Gaza the last few weeks as a wave of hunger crashes on the Palestinian enclave. The World Health Organization said on Wednesday 21 children under the age of five were among those who died of malnutrition so far this year.

Gaza is suffering man-made mass starvation caused by a blockade on aid into the Palestinian enclave, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Turkey on Wednesday branded the Israeli parliament's vote calling for the annexation of the occupied West Bank an "illegitimate and provocative gesture aimed at undermining peace efforts".

Meanwhile, International news agencies Agence France-Presse (AFP), Associated Press (AP) and Reuters as well as the BBC called on Israel yesterday to allow journalists in and out of Gaza which is subject to a strict blockade, reports AFP.

"We are desperately concerned for our journalists in Gaza, who are increasingly unable to feed themselves and their families," the media groups said in a joint statement, adding: "We once again urge the Israeli authorities to allow journalists in and out of Gaza".

Israeli forces yesterday hit the central Gaza towns of Nuseirat, Deir Al-Balah and Bureij.

Health officials at Al-Awda Hospital said three people were killed in an airstrike on a house in Nuseirat, three more died from tank shelling in Deir Al-Balah, and separate airstrikes in Bureij killed a man and a woman and wounded several others.

Washington has been pushing the warring sides towards a deal for a 60-day ceasefire that would free some of the remaining 50 hostages held in Gaza in return for prisoners held by Israel, and allow in aid.

US Middle East peace envoy Steve Witkoff travelled to Europe this week for meetings on the Gaza war and a range of other issues. An Israeli official said Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer would meet Witkoff today if the gaps between Israel and Hamas over the terms of a ceasefire had narrowed sufficiently.