Hamas says 210 killed in Gaza camp where hostages rescued

Israeli tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Israel, June 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen

Hamas' government media office said at least 210 people were killed on Saturday in Israeli attacks on a central Gaza camp from which four hostages were rescued.

"The number of victims from the Israeli occupation's massacre in the Nuseirat camp has risen to 210 martyrs and more than 400 wounded," the office said in a statement.

Earlier, Israel said its forces rescued four hostages alive from a Gaza refugee camp on Saturday, after an operation that militant group Hamas said left dozens of Palestinians dead and wounded.

The four had been kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival during the Islamists' October 7 attacks that sparked war with Israel, the army said.

Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, had been rescued from two separate buildings "in the heart of Nuseirat" in a "complex daytime operation", the military said, adding they were in "good medical condition".

They were among 251 captives seized by the militants in their October attack on southern Israel. There are now 116 hostages remaining in Gaza, including 41 the army says are dead.