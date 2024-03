This picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing after Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Five months of Israeli offensive have created critical food shortages among Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians that in some areas now exceed famine levels, according to the UN. Photo: AFP

Twelve people have drowned and six been killed in stampedes trying to recover aid airdropped into Gaza, Hamas said today.

The deaths happened in the starving north of the besieged territory on Monday, with people rushing to collect packages dropped from planes along Gaza's Mediterranean coast.