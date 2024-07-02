Hamas ally fires rockets into Israel

Most launches intercepted; Israeli tanks advance in north, south of Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group fired a barrage of rockets into Israel yesterday, in an apparent show of force as Israeli tanks pressed their advance deeper into Gaza amid fierce fighting, residents and officials said.

The armed wing of Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed ally of Hamas, said its fighters fired rockets towards several Israeli settlements near the fence with Gaza in response to "the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people".

The volley of around 20 rockets caused no casualties, according to the Israeli military. Most launches were intercepted. But it showed the group still possess rocket capabilities almost nine months into Israel's offensive it says is aimed at neutralising threats against it.

Arab mediators' efforts to secure truce stalled

Israel conducts operation in Tulkarm in West Bank

In some parts of Gaza, Hamas fighters continue to stage attacks on Israeli forces in areas that the army had left months ago.

Yesterday, Israeli tanks deepened their incursions into the Shejaia suburb in eastern Gaza City for a fifth day, and tanks advanced further in western and central Rafah, in southern Gaza near the border with Egypt, residents said.

The Israeli military said it had killed a number of fighters in combat in Shejaia yesterday and found large amounts of weapons there.

Hamas said that, in Rafah, its fighters lured an Israeli force into a booby-trapped house in the east of the city and then blew it up, causing casualties.

Also in Rafah, the Israeli military said that an airstrike killed a Hamas fighter who fired an anti-tank missile at its troops.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 37,900 people have been killed during nearly nine months of offensive. The toll includes at least 23 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

Arab mediators' efforts to secure a ceasefire, backed by the United States, have stalled. Hamas says any deal must end the offensive and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel says it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting until Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2007, is eradicated.

Violence also flared yesterday in the Israeli occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian health ministry said a woman and a boy were killed in the city of Tulkarm during an operation by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities released 54 Palestinians it had detained during the offensive, Palestinian border officials said.

Among them was Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the director of Al Shifa Hospital, arrested by the military when its forces first stormed the medical facility in November.

Israel said Hamas had been using the hospital for military purposes. Hamas has repeatedly denied using hospitals for military purposes. Abu Selmeyah rejected the allegations yesterday and said detainees had been abused during their detention, including being deprived of food and medicine and that some had died.