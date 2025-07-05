Gaza’s hospital ‘one massive trauma ward’

Says WHO after influx of patients injured at food distribution sites; Israeli strikes kill 41 Palestinians

Women and children weep during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza Strip the previous day, held outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis yesterday. Photo: AFP

Hamas holds consultations on ceasefire proposal

Trump expects Hamas decision in 24 hours

US president had spoken to KSA about expanding Abraham Accords

Nasser hospital in Gaza is operating as "one massive trauma ward" due to an influx of patients injured at non-United Nations food distribution sites, the World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday.

"They've seen already for weeks, daily injuries ... and (the) majority coming from the so-called safe non-UN food distribution sites. The hospital is now operating as one massive trauma ward," Rik Peeperkorn told reporters in Geneva.

On the ground in Gaza, intensified Israeli strikes killed at least 41 people, reports Al Jazeera online.

Civil defence official Mohammad al-Mughayyir said that seven people, including a child, were killed in an Israeli air strike on displaced people's tents near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Mughayyir said eight more people were killed in two other strikes on tent encampments on the coast of Khan Yunis, including one that killed two children early yesterday.

Israel's leaders have held firm to their aim of crushing Hamas, even as the Palestinian group said it was holding consultations with other Palestinian movements on the truce proposal.

The statement came ahead of a visit on Monday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, where President Donald Trump is pushing for an end to the war.

Trump said yesterday it would probably be known in 24 hours whether the Hamas has agreed to accept what he has called a "final proposal" for the ceasefire in Gaza.

The president also said he had spoken to Saudi Arabia about expanding the Abraham Accords, the deal on normalisation of ties that his administration negotiated between Israel and some Gulf countries during his first term, reports Reuters.

"I want the people of Gaza to be safe more importantly," Trump told reporters when asked if he still wanted the US to take over the Palestinian territory as he announced in February. "I want to see safety for the people of Gaza. They've gone through hell."

Two previous ceasefires mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States have seen a temporary halt in fighting, coupled with the return of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"The movement is conducting consultations with leaders of Palestinian forces and factions regarding the proposal received... from the mediators," Hamas said in a statement early yesterday.

Hours earlier, Netanyahu vowed to bring home all the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, after coming under massive domestic pressure including from the hostages' loved ones over their fate.