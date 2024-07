A man carries a body near Nasser hospital, following the killing of Palestinians in an Israeli strike at a tent camp, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Hatem Khaled

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 38,443 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 98 deaths in the past 48 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 88,481 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.