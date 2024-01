An Israeli soldier takes part in a ground operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in a location given as Gaza Strip, in this handout picture released on January 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Israeli Army

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday the war between militants and Israel has killed 24,762 people in the Palestinian territory.

The toll includes 142 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while 62,108 people have been wounded since war erupted on October 7.