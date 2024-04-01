Gaza truce talks to resume in Cairo

77 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

A Palestinian man injured in a Israeli air strike lies on a stretcher in a corridor at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo AFP

Israeli strikes killed 77 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours, health authorities said yesterday, as Egypt hosted an Israeli delegation for a new round of talks in a bid to secure a truce with Gaza's Hamas rulers.

The Israeli military said it killed a senior Islamic Jihad leader in a strike on a command centre in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza. There was no immediate comment from Islamic Jihad.

Palestinian health officials and Hamas media said the strike hit several tents inside the Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing four people and wounding several, including five journalists.

At least 32,782 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 7, according to the health authorities.

Hamas would not be present at the talks in Cairo, an official told Reuters yesterday, as it waited to hear from mediators on whether a new Israeli offer was on the table.

In the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Israeli forces continued to blockade the two main hospitals, and tanks shelled areas in the middle and eastern areas of the territory.

Palestinian health officials said an Israeli air strike killed nine people in Bani Suhaila near Khan Younis, while another air strike killed four people in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In Gaza City, Israeli forces continued to operate inside Al Shifa Hospital, the territory's biggest health facility, the health ministry said. Residents living nearby said residential districts had been destroyed by Israeli forces near Al Shifa.

"I went out looking to buy some medicine from a pharmacy and what I saw was heart-breaking. Complete streets with buildings that used to stand there had been destroyed," said Abu Mustafa, 49.

Like the rest of the 2.3 million population of Gaza, Abu Mustafa, a father of six, is struggling to provide his family with food in the north of the enclave, where the United Nations warned famine was imminent.

"We've had enough, we sleep and wake up dreaming of a ceasefire that will end the war and preserve the lives of whoever remains in Gaza," he said.

Fighting rages around Gaza's biggest hospital

Pope pleads for peace in Easter message

Death toll in enclave rises to 32,782

Meanwhile, Pope Francis urged the world to resist "the logic of weapons" in his Easter message at the Vatican yesterday, easing growing health fears as he greeted thousands of Catholics.

In his traditional speech broadcasted worldwide, Francis condemned war as "always an absurdity and a defeat", raising conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar and beyond.

He renewed appeals for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling for greater aid deliveries to the devastated territory and the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

The civilian population is "now at the limit of its endurance", he said, lamenting the impact on children especially.

The World Court on Thursday unanimously ordered Israel, accused by South Africa of genocide in Gaza, to take all necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies to the population.