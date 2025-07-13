Gaza truce talks faltering over troop withdrawal

Say Palestinian, Israeli sources; at least 79 more killed in the Palestinian territory; US citizen killed in West Bank settler attack

Talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza are stalling over the extent of Israeli forces' withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave, Palestinian and Israeli sources familiar with the negotiations in Doha said yesterday, as the continued Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave killed 79 more.

The indirect talks over a US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire are nonetheless expected to continue, the sources said, despite the latest obstacles in clinching a deal.

A Palestinian source said that Hamas has rejected the withdrawal maps which Israel has proposed, as they would leave around 40 percent of the territory under Israeli control, including all of the southern area of Rafah and further territories in northern and eastern Gaza.

Two Israeli sources said Hamas wants Israel to retreat to lines it held in a previous ceasefire before it renewed its offensive in March.

The Palestinian source said matters regarding aid and guarantees for ending the war were also presenting a challenge, and added that the crisis may be resolved with more US intervention.

The White House said on Monday that Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who played a major role in crafting the latest ceasefire proposal, will travel to Doha this week to join discussions there.

Delegations from Israel and Hamas have been in Qatar since Sunday in a renewed push for an agreement which envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals and discussions on ending the war entirely.

Meanwhile, the Israeli offensive in Gaza yesterday killed 79 Palestinians, including 30 aid seekers, hospital sources said.

The new deaths of aid seekers add to nearly 800 similar deaths in the last six weeks, according to the United Nations, with Israel's army saying it issued new instructions to troops following repeated reports of fatalities.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's military offensive has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, displaced almost the entire population of more than 2 million people, sparked a humanitarian crisis and left much of the territory in ruins.

The United Nations yesterday warned that dire fuel shortages in the Gaza Strip had reached "critical levels", threatening to dramatically increase the suffering in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The deaths came as Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz published a picture of the ruins of Gaza, saying, "After Rafah, Beit Hanoon".

Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city that borders Egypt, has been almost destroyed by the Israeli army. Beit Hanoon is a major city in the northern part of the enclave, which is now under heavy siege by Israeli forces.

The violence also spilled into West Bank yesterday where a Palestinian American man was beaten to death by settlers in the Israeli-occupied territory and a second man was shot dead.

US citizen Sayafollah Musallet, 20, also known as Saif, was severely beaten in the incident on Friday evening in Sinjil, north of Ramallah, the ministry said. Hussein Al-Shalabi, 23 was shot in the chest.